Joselyn Cano aparece con una tanguita pequeña para darle tremendo regalo a sus fans 

View this post on Instagram

💰 $5,000 GIVEAWAY💰 I’m giving away $5,000 cash to someone in 4 days! 👉How to enter – FOLLOW EVERYONE IM FOLLOWING and comment DONE after! (Takes less than 30 seconds) Share this post on your story OR tag 2 people in the comments for an additional entry! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For full rules, go to https://igflourish.com.au/terms-conditions/ This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored/endorsed/associated with Instagram, Inc.