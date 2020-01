¿Quién es Coco Gauff? La tenista de clase mundial que aún conserva su lado infantil

View this post on Instagram

Once upon a time, this girl won the American stage of the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series. One year later, in 2018, she became the #RG girls’ champion. And 12 months later she is in the second week of a grand slam for the first time ever. Hats off, @cocogauff 🙌 . 📷Corinne Dubreuil/FFT #tennis #wimbledon #cocogauff #corigauff #theskyisthelimit