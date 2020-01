Thalía destapó sus piernas para Galore y se puso más coqueta y atrevida

View this post on Instagram

𝓦𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝔀𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓭 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵 𝓪 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓰 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓪 𝓪𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓽 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓳𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓷𝓮𝔂 𝓪𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓭 𝓪𝓼 𝓪 𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓼𝓾𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓻? I would tell her to never doubt her inner voice, and to never stop being fun, innocent, sweet and loving. Always cultivate compassion for others and especially for herself, and not be judgemental with herself. And please, please, please enjoy the process! It is not as important as it looks. Everything will happen at the right time. @thalia Interview by @iambeckyg Photography + Creative Direction @princeandjacob Styling @joeythao Makeup @etienneortega Hair @jesushair #thalia #latina #latinx #icon