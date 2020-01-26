Como pocas veces, Karla Souza se deja ver en candente bikini

Desde que Karla Souza se convirtió en mamá, mantuvo un perfil muy discreto en sus redes sociales; pero la actriz es muy popular en Instagram, donde cuenta ya con más de tres millones 900 mil seguidores.
Honored to be working with @thekitundergarments. Latinas have some of the lowest rates of breast cancer for any racial group. Unfortunately this means that many of us aren’t getting checked enough and breast cancer becomes very aggressive and goes untreated within our community. Thankfully #kitstokickcancer is pushing the conversation forward and putting their money where their mouth is. • Repost from @thekitundergarments : Karla is wearing the Spaghetti Strap Thong Bodysuit in Onyx. #kitstokickcancer @wcrfcure
Ahora Karla ha dado una sorpresa a todos sus fans, publicando una fotografía que la deja ver como pocas veces, en bikini y mostrando su espectacular cuerpo. La imagen pertenece a la sesión que hizo para la revista GQ hace algunos años. Ella escribió el siguiente mensaje: “Sólo pensando acerca de cuántas abdominales tuve que hacer para tener esta pancita me está haciendo sentir hambrienta 😂”.
Karla Souza continúa muy activa en sus proyectos, y está a punto de terminar las grabaciones de la sexta y última temporada de la serie de TV “How to get away with murder”, que la dio a conocer en Estados Unidos.
We just finished our last table read EVER for @howtogetawaywithmurder and I’m having ALL the feels. For the past 6 years, #HTGAWM and this family have made up such a huge part of my life. I’ve laughed, cried, grown, been hurt, been healed, and evolved as an artist and as a person. I am eternally grateful to everyone who made the last six years so beautiful and I will dearly miss getting to create together. Can’t wait for you all to see the last 6 episodes 😱
