Como pocas veces, Karla Souza se deja ver en candente bikini

La actriz está a punto de terminar su trabajo en la serie "How to get away with murder"
Como pocas veces, Karla Souza se deja ver en candente bikini
Karla Souza
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Desde que Karla Souza se convirtió en mamá, mantuvo un perfil muy discreto en sus redes sociales; pero la actriz es muy popular en Instagram, donde cuenta ya con más de tres millones 900 mil seguidores.

Ahora Karla ha dado una sorpresa a todos sus fans, publicando una fotografía que la deja ver como pocas veces, en bikini y mostrando su espectacular cuerpo. La imagen pertenece a la sesión que hizo para la revista GQ hace algunos años. Ella escribió el siguiente mensaje: “Sólo pensando acerca de cuántas abdominales tuve que hacer para tener esta pancita me está haciendo sentir hambrienta 😂”.

Karla Souza continúa muy activa en sus proyectos, y está a punto de terminar las grabaciones de la sexta y última temporada de la serie de TV “How to get away with murder”, que la dio a conocer en Estados Unidos.

View this post on Instagram

We just finished our last table read EVER for @howtogetawaywithmurder and I’m having ALL the feels. For the past 6 years, #HTGAWM and this family have made up such a huge part of my life. I’ve laughed, cried, grown, been hurt, been healed, and evolved as an artist and as a person. I am eternally grateful to everyone who made the last six years so beautiful and I will dearly miss getting to create together. Can’t wait for you all to see the last 6 episodes 😱

A post shared by KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) on

¡Imperdible! La prima de Shakira en topless y ajustados jeans posa junto a unas escaleras

Entre palmeras, Frida Sofía impacta luciendo un minibikini negro

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?