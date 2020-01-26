Como pocas veces, Karla Souza se deja ver en candente bikini

View this post on Instagram

Honored to be working with @thekitundergarments. Latinas have some of the lowest rates of breast cancer for any racial group. Unfortunately this means that many of us aren’t getting checked enough and breast cancer becomes very aggressive and goes untreated within our community. Thankfully #kitstokickcancer is pushing the conversation forward and putting their money where their mouth is. • Repost from @thekitundergarments : Karla is wearing the Spaghetti Strap Thong Bodysuit in Onyx. #kitstokickcancer @wcrfcure