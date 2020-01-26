Priyanka Chopra con escote más abajo deja la cintura dejó al descubierto casi toda su “pechonalidad” en los Premios Grammy 2020

La esposa de Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, derrochó sensualidad al lucir un pronunciado escote que dejó ver la mitad de su busto y que, por supuesto dejó a más de uno botando la baba. La actriz y modelo hindú estaba acompañando a su esposo, quien estaba nominado con los Jonas Brothers, los cuales además hicieron una presentación en la primera parte de dichos premios.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrive at Grammy 2020 with her hubby Nick Jonas ❤❤❤ Follow👉 @filmybulletindotcom Inquiry👉 @i_umarajaz . . . . #PriyankaChopraJonas #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Bollywood #movie #bffs #rheakapoor #sanju #everydayphenomenal #janhvikapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #akashambani #akashloka #urvashirautela #ambani #ambaniwedding #anantambani #neetaambani #mukeshambani #soundaryasharma #mirarajput #filmybulletin #RoyalWedding #aishwaryaraibachchan #shilpashetty #bobbydeol
La pareja, que contrajo matrimonio hace unos meses, se notaba feliz y enamorada. No pararon de sonreír y posaron para las cámaras de los periodistas de manera jocosa y ella, hasta la lengua le sacó a su marido a manera de broma.
View this post on Instagram
priyanka has set standards for bollywood indian actress shld learn frm her boldness…👅👅🍌💦💦💦 #dishapatani #kritikharbanda #jenniferwinget #hinakhan #surbhichandna #surbhijyoti #reemsameer #roshniwalia #meeradeosthale #sonarikabhadoria #kajalaggarwal #mayantilanger #kareenakapoor #ipl #altbalaji #actress #rashmidesai #bigboss #tamannahbhatia #anushkashetty #shrutihaasan #kiaraadvani #dishapatani #kritikharbanda #jenniferwinget #hinakhan #surbhichandna #surbhijyoti #reemsameer #roshniwalia #meeradeosthale #sonarikabhadoria #kajalaggarwal #mayantilanger #kareenakapoor #priyankachopra
Adicional a la ceremonia, Priyanka publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una emotiva fotografía en la que aparece Kobe Bryant y su hija de trece años, ambos fallecidos horas antes de los Premios Grammy 2020. En el post dijo que su primer acercamiento hacia la NBA fue Kobe y que le parecía increíble que los premios se realizaran justo en la casa del equipo para el que jugaba el basquetbolista de los Los Ángeles Lakers.
View this post on Instagram
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
Te recomendamos