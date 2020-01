Cinco autos que Chevrolet no quiere que recuerdes

View this post on Instagram

That background character actor waiting to get onset for Front End Friday. Stumbled across this Chevy Monza parked in the staging area for a film production last Summer while I was taking the Leica CL for a test drive. . . . . . #frontendfriday #carcorners #carsinthewild #carsonthestreet #carsofmanhattan #parkedinmanhattan #streetparkednyc #parkedinnyc #parkedonthestreet #malaiseera #itsmalaisetime #chevymonza #chevroletmonza #smallcars #leicacamera #leicacl #shootleicapro #carspotting #carspotter #morningautos #automotivephotographer #carculture #carcrazy #dotsnyc #downonthestreet #anthonyphilipfesta . Thanks to @leicaproimage for the loan.