Foto de abuelito hispano se volvió viral tras decir que votará por Bernie Sanders para ayudar a su hijo indocumentado

Today Ramiro came to our office b/c he recieved a text and wanted to learn more. He took 2 buses to get here. He’s 72 , only speaks spanish. We spent some time talking, he revealed that his son is undocumented & decided that he will vote for Bernie for his son. My heart is full♥️ pic.twitter.com/8E75VaOWNh

— Scarlet Peralta (@komoreeebi) January 27, 2020