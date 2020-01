El Ken Humano, ahora Barbie, mostró escotazo como toda una diva

View this post on Instagram

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open. miss Alves by Josh Brandão Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #barbie #venus #bodysuit by @the_dress_boutique_com