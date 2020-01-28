En video, Britney Spears exhibe todo su cuerpo caminando por la playa en bikini

A Britney Spears le gusta mucho compartir en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes que la muestran relajándose, pero las que logran más éxito entre sus fans son en las que luce su figura en bikinis.
Y es precisamente un video que la cantante publicó -que la muestra caminando por la playa usando un pequeño bikini azul y un sombrero- el que ha resultado todo un éxito, al grado de conseguir hasta el momento más de un millón 700 mil likes. Parte del mensaje con el que Britney acompañó el clip fue: “Me divertí tanto hoy…pero diré que el agua estaba muy fría, por lo que ¡¡¡sólo di un toque y corrí!!! Ha pasado mucho tiempo desde que miré al océano”.
I had so much fun today … but I will say the water was very cold, so I just did a touch and ran !!! It’s been a very long time since I’ve looked at the ocean …. and it’s so crazy how the ocean 🌊 makes people feel so small. I felt like I was 4 again and just wish I remembered to bring my boogie board 🤭🤭🤭😜😜😜
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
Britney Spears también pasa sus ratos libres pintando, y recientemente se dio a conocer que una galería de Francia hizo una exhibición de algunas de sus obras, en las que sobresalen las flores.
