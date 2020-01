impresionantes autos que John Cena tiene en su colección

View this post on Instagram

this is a real deal COPO 427 auto Camaro a good friend restored years back. it belonged to his then girlfriends dad who purchased the car around 70/71 and drag raced it campaigned as “C and H Rat”. he had passed away years ago and left it to her, in drag race form. my friend is extremely knowledgeable on GM muscle, so he did a full very detailed restoration on it. unfortunately they broke up and although he expressed to her he would purchase the car from her if she ever sold it, she didn’t listen and sold it herself for 30k. and they separated on good terms too. roughly 8 months or so later it went through Barrett Jackson for 150k. there were very few auto COPO cars built, and this one was complete with a deluxe interior. it was a badass car and hauled ass. it was cool to be around this one considering how rare they are. would have loved to see him get this one. #copo #copo427 #1969 #69camaro #camaro #bigblock #copocamaro #factoryracecar #427 #tuxedoblack #endurobumper #chevy #chevrolet #chevroletcamaro #badassgirlsclub