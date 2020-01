Hispano libre luego de 25 años preso por violación que no cometió en Nueva York

Rafael Ruiz spent 25 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. The @innocence project and the @ManhattanDA’s office spent more than a decade trying to clear his name. Today that finally happened. Ruiz was arrested when he was 24 years old. He is 60 now. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/Jou0P4c3xM

— kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) January 28, 2020