The Rock abre su corazón con Oprah y habla sobre la muerte de su padre

Fue el pasado 15 de enero cuando el mundo se estremeció ante la noticia de que la leyenda de la WWE, Rocky Johnson, había muerto por un ataque al corazón. El padre de Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson era sin duda uno los de ex luchadores más amados y admirados por la industria del deporte.
Unos días después, The Rock compartió un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, despidiéndose de su padre y expresando todo el amor, respeto y admiración que sentía por él.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
Sin embargo, el también ex luchador no había vuelto a tocar el tema hasta ahora, en una visita a la famosa Oprah Windfrey, quien inquirió sobre sus sentimientos después de la dura pérdida.
Después de definir la relación que tenía con su progenitor como “complicada”, La Roca añadió que “El día que murió, esa noche me fui a la cama, me sentí muy agradecido y conmovido. Porque me di cuenta, oh wow, tengo una nueva relación contigo. Pizarra limpia, sin arrepentimientos, sin dolor, sin complicaciones, solo tú y yo”.
I figured the best way to answer this would be to take a deep breath and speak directly from my gut. Gratitude is anchor. Strength is my core. But the pain of having to bury my dad this past week really tested my strength and complicated my gratitude. I had no preconceived ideas of how this chat with Oprah would go, other than I was just going to be as present and as authentic as I could for whatever the audience and Oprah needs. Just be me. But the widest thing hit me when she asked me this question… and that’s how much I NEEDED THIS. The love, care, empathy, laughs, light and strength from her and the 12,000+ people in the arena. I came to give. But had no idea how much I would actually receive. @oprah, a huge mahalo being such a friend and mentor. And HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! 🎉🎂🙌🏾 🥃🕺🏽 #TodayIsSuchADay #Oprahs2020VisionTour Enjoy my FULL CHAT with Oprah in my link up top ☝🏾☝🏾
Habló además de las cosas por las que se siente agradecido en la vida, lo que lo impulsa a seguir y lo bendecido que se siente con la gente que lo rodea y con sus fans.
El protagonista de la nueva saga de Jumanji llevó una botella de su nueva marca de tequila “Terramana”, con la que ambos brindaron por la vida y el descanso de Rocky Johnson, al igual que por el cumpleaños de la conductora. Durante la plática Oprah también bromeó un poco, condicionando a su entrevistado a nunca llegar a su casa sin una de sus botellas, a lo que él aseguró que jamás lo haría con las manos vacias.
A @teremana tequila birthday surprise for my drankin’ buddy, @oprah 😊🥃 Happy Birthday, my friend and thank you for inspiring myself and the world with your light and mana. And thank God you loved the tequila. That would’ve been awkward 😂🙏🏾 Have the best birthday!! Salud and Pōmaikaʻi (blessings) 💫 @ww.now #OprahsVision2020Tour