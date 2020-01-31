Jennifer Garner se quedó solo con la ropa interior en Instagram 

View this post on Instagram

I saw a meme recently that said any friend making homemade bread deserves your TLC because something is WRONG WITH THEM. Well…🙋🏻‍♀️😬👵🏻. If you’re going to bake bread like a 🤓, make it worth your while. @realbakingwithrose’s 10-grain torpedo from #TheBreadBible takes all the steps and it’s 100% worth the effort. ♥️ (truncated recipe below because it’s so involved. Buy the book! You’ll cherish it. #stockingstuffer) . Ingredients: SPONGE 2/3 cup bread flour 1/4 tsp instant yeast 1/2 Tbsp honey 3/4 cup water, room temp FLOUR MIXTURE 1 1/4 cups plus 1/2 Tbsp bread flour 3/4 tsp instant yeast 4 tsp vital wheat gluten (optional) GRAINS 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp ten-grain cereal mix 1/2 cup minus 1 Tbsp hot water 1 1/4 tsp salt . Directions: 1. The night before, make sponge. Whisk together flour, yeast, honey, and water until very smooth, 2 mins. Set aside, cover with plastic wrap. 2. Whisk together flour, yeast, and optional vital wheat gluten. Spoon mixture on top of sponge. Cover again and refrigerate. 3. Place grain mixture in a bowl, add hot water, and stir until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate. 4. It’s morning! Mix with dough hook on low speed for about 1 min until flour is moistened. Raise to medium for 7 mins. Rest for 20 mins. 5. Add salt and seed mixture. Knead 3-5 mins. 6. Place in a 2 qt rising container, lightly greased with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and rise until doubled, 1.5-2 hrs. 7. Scrape dough out onto floured counter. Press into rectangle, round the edges and set back in container. Oil surface and cover. Rise until doubled, 45mins-1 hr. 8. Turn dough onto lightly floured counter. Press into rectangle and shape into 11×2 torpedo loaf. Set on prepared baking sheet (with silpat) and cover with plastic wrap. Rise until doubled, 40-50mins. 9. Preheat oven to 450 before baking. Place a baking stone on lowest rack, and a sheet pan on the floor of the oven before heating. 10. Make three slashes in the top of the dough. Slide dough, on liner, onto hot baking stone. Toss 1/2 cup ice cubes into pan beneath. Bake 25-30 mins. 11. Remove from oven and cool completely. 12. Yum.