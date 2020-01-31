Jennifer Garner se quedó solo con la ropa interior en Instagram 

Jennifer Garner es una famosa actriz de Hollywood que goza con la simpatía del público anglosajón. La celebridad rara vez ha estado involucrada en algún escándalo, ya que mantiene su vida privada, lejos del mundo del espectáculo.
La única vez que su vida apareció expuesta en los tabloides fue cuando se divorció del ganador del Óscar, el actor, productor y director Ben Affleck. En la actualidad llevan una relación cordial y sana que gira alrededor del bienestar de sus hijos.
Hoy Garner es noticia por el destape de su cuerpo en Instagram. “#FBF (@michaelthompsonstudio for @allure, when 👵🏼 was 👶🏻)”, escribió junto a una imagen del recuerdo.
A través de sus redes sociales el público sabe que Jennifer Garner es una mujer que ama ser madre, y que tiene un talento especial para la cocina, el cual exhibe y presume brindando algunos consejos y anécdotas de su infancia.
I saw a meme recently that said any friend making homemade bread deserves your TLC because something is WRONG WITH THEM. Well…🙋🏻♀️😬👵🏻. If you’re going to bake bread like a 🤓, make it worth your while. @realbakingwithrose’s 10-grain torpedo from #TheBreadBible takes all the steps and it’s 100% worth the effort. ♥️ (truncated recipe below because it’s so involved. Buy the book! You’ll cherish it. #stockingstuffer) . Ingredients: SPONGE 2/3 cup bread flour 1/4 tsp instant yeast 1/2 Tbsp honey 3/4 cup water, room temp FLOUR MIXTURE 1 1/4 cups plus 1/2 Tbsp bread flour 3/4 tsp instant yeast 4 tsp vital wheat gluten (optional) GRAINS 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp ten-grain cereal mix 1/2 cup minus 1 Tbsp hot water 1 1/4 tsp salt . Directions: 1. The night before, make sponge. Whisk together flour, yeast, honey, and water until very smooth, 2 mins. Set aside, cover with plastic wrap. 2. Whisk together flour, yeast, and optional vital wheat gluten. Spoon mixture on top of sponge. Cover again and refrigerate. 3. Place grain mixture in a bowl, add hot water, and stir until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate. 4. It’s morning! Mix with dough hook on low speed for about 1 min until flour is moistened. Raise to medium for 7 mins. Rest for 20 mins. 5. Add salt and seed mixture. Knead 3-5 mins. 6. Place in a 2 qt rising container, lightly greased with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and rise until doubled, 1.5-2 hrs. 7. Scrape dough out onto floured counter. Press into rectangle, round the edges and set back in container. Oil surface and cover. Rise until doubled, 45mins-1 hr. 8. Turn dough onto lightly floured counter. Press into rectangle and shape into 11×2 torpedo loaf. Set on prepared baking sheet (with silpat) and cover with plastic wrap. Rise until doubled, 40-50mins. 9. Preheat oven to 450 before baking. Place a baking stone on lowest rack, and a sheet pan on the floor of the oven before heating. 10. Make three slashes in the top of the dough. Slide dough, on liner, onto hot baking stone. Toss 1/2 cup ice cubes into pan beneath. Bake 25-30 mins. 11. Remove from oven and cool completely. 12. Yum.
This is my favorite make with kids recipe—you don’t even need a mixer. My kids are big enough to make it without me, so I’ll imagine you making it with yours. P.S. it is irresistible and indestructible, freezes well, and makes everyone happy. 🤩 🎃 . Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread from @allrecipes Ingredients (after I cut it down to one loaf): Rounded 1/2 cup pumpkin puree 1 egg + 1 Tbsp egg 🤗 3 1/2 Tbsp water 1/3 cup vegetable oil 1 cup sugar 1 cup flour 1 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg 1/4 tsp ground cloves 1/8 tsp ginger . Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan. 2. In a large bowl, mix together pumpkin puree, egg(s), oil, water and sugar until well combined. 3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. 4. Stir the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture until just blended. 5. Pour into prepared loaf pan. 6. Bake for about 50 minutes, until a toothpick (or knife 🔪🙋🏻♀️😬) comes out clean. 7. Yum.
