La dueña de los Lakers rompió el silencio y dedicó emotivo mensaje a Kobe Bryant

Jeanie Buss, la dueña y presidenta de Los Ángeles Lakers rompió el silencio y por fin manifestó su sentir respecto al trágico fallecimiento de la ex estrella de su equipo, Kobe Bryant.
Fue a través de Instagram donde Buss publicó una conmovedora carta dirigida al ex número 8 y 24 de los laguneros, a quien llamó “familia”.
“Kobe, no sé cómo expresar lo que significas para mí, mi familia y Los Angeles Lakers”, escribió la mujer que heredó el equipo tras el fallecimiento de su padre tres años antes de que Bryant se despidiera del baloncesto. “Mi padre te amaba como a un hijo, lo que nos hace familia”, agregó.
Jeanie aprovechó el momento para contar una anécdota de cuando Kobe la inspiró a asumir el compromiso de presidir a los Lakers.
“Cuando me invitaste a almorzar poco después de la muerte de mi padre, yo estaba luchando por encontrar motivación y un propósito. Kobe, trajiste a Gianna contigo para pasar un tiempo conmigo. Me explicaste que querías mostrarle que las mujeres pueden ser líderes en la NBA, al igual que los hombres. Al principio, parecía una acción de un padre devoto dando el ejemplo a su hija. Pero en realidad -y estoy seguro de que sabías EXACTAMENTE lo que estabas haciendo-, lo que hiciste fue darme la inspiración y la fuerza que estaba buscando“, acotó.
View this post on Instagram
Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination. Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri – I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation – we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you. Kobe – that’s what you made you so unbelievably special. You not only inspired us towards greatness, you showed us the way. : : To learn more about how you can help the families affected by this tragedy go to MambaOnThree.org and to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24 : : Picture taken in February 2016 on the way to #NBAAllStar game in #Toronto photo credit @pinkskennedy
Buss también expresó sus condolencias a la esposa de Kobe, Vanessa, y a sus otras tres hijas: Natalia, Bianka y Capri. “Siempre estaremos aquí para ustedes. Para las familias que también perdieron seres queridos el domingo, toda la familia Laker está de luto con ustedes”, escribió.
Finalmente, mandó un mensaje a nombre de todo su equipo y donde también incluyó a los fans.
“Nación Laker: somos una familia que lamenta la pérdida de personas que todos amamos mucho”, sentenció.
View this post on Instagram
We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever. The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.
Te recomendamos