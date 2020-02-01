Tragos imperdibles para festejar el Super Bowl

Increíbles recetas de tragos inigualables y originales para disfrutar del Super Bowl y ser el mejor anfitrión
Esta selección de tragos es perfecta para maridar todo tipo de botanas.
Por: Lorenza Amor

Falta muy poco para el día más esperado por millones de fanáticos del fútbol americano ¡El Super BowlReunirse con amigos y familiares para disfrutar de la final es una popular costumbre en muchos lugares del mundo.

Sabemos que la cerveza es la bebida estrella de esta celebración deportiva, para aquellos que no son amantes de la cerveza les presentamos una selección de tragos exquisitos que sin duda serán el complemento perfecto para la mesa de botanas. 

1. Bloody Mary

Sin duda el Bloody Mary es uno de los tragos más famosos a nivel internacional, es uno de los mejores aperitivos para abrir el apetito y disfrutar de la comida. Es la bebida ideal para los amantes de los sabores fuertes y con personalidad, su combinación de jugo de tomate, vodka y condimentos especiales es única. 

View this post on Instagram

#TalkRecipe #BloodyMary Ain’t it the ideal weather for lazying in the sun, quaffing pitchers of bloody mary? Make it from scratch with basic ingredients, perfect for your next brunch!

A post shared by Food Talk (@foodtalkindia) on

2. Margarita de naranja

Uno de los clásicos de todos los tiempos ¿Quién no ama tomarse una margarita deliciosa y refrescante? Este es un trago que no puede faltar en tu repertorio, esta receta es una de mis favoritas principalmente por que se elabora con cítricos naturales, que intervienen mucho en el resultado final. Su presentación es increíblemente atractiva y su sabor inmejorable.

View this post on Instagram

Every weekend should begin with a Blood Orange Margarita!🍹 Time: 10 minutes🕑 ⠀ ⠀〰️INGREDIENTS〰️ 🍊3/4 cup tequila 🍊6 tbsp fresh lime juice 🍊1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp triple sec 🍊1 1/2 cups fresh squeezed blood orange juice 🍊1 1/2 tbsp fresh chopped rosemary 🍊2 cups crushed ice ⠀ ⠀〰️INSTRUCTIONS〰️ ⠀ 📍Using a small wedge of your blood orange, wet the rim of two low glass tumblers and dip into some margarita salt. ⠀ 📍In a blender combine the tequila, lime juice, triple sec, orange juice, rosemary and ice. ⠀ 📍Blend on high speed for 15-20 seconds. ⠀ 📍Pour the margarita mix into two glasses. Add aa orange slice and a sprig of rosemary for garnish and serve at once. ⠀ 👨‍🍳Author: FOODNESSGRACIOUS

A post shared by Fancy Drink (@fancy_drink) on

 

3. Cóctel de piña & jalapeño

Con este trago sin duda vas a sorprender a todos, una receta exquisita elaborada a base de tequila. Se trata de un drink auténtico e innovador que se destaca por un toque dulce y spicy sumamente auténtico.  La combinación de sabores de la piña y el jalapeño es inigualable, causará una explosión de sabores en tu boca.

View this post on Instagram

Sᴡᴇᴇᴛ & Sᴘɪᴄʏ Jᴀʟᴀᴘᴇɴ̃ᴏ Pɪɴᴇᴀᴘᴘʟᴇ Cᴏᴄᴋᴛᴀɪʟ Because it's Friday and we all deserve a cocktail right about now! Has this week been long for anyone else??? This is my go-to hot Texas Summer cocktail because it's refreshing but definitely packs a little heat. Have you tried it yet?? If you do, make sure you tag us so we can share your creations in our stories! Have a lovely weekend y'all!!! 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲 and below (Serves 2) 𝘐𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 -5 oz pineapple juice -4 oz tequila of choice -2 oz lime juice -2 oz Chambord (or other raspberry liqueur) -1 jalapeño 1️⃣Muddle jalapeño with lime juice and add to shaker. 2️⃣Add remaining ingredients to shaker. 3️⃣Line rim of glass with Tajin, salt, or sugar. 4️⃣Strain into chilled glasses with ice cubes. 5️⃣Garnish with slices of lime and jalapeño. . . . . . #cookingwithwine #cocktails #sweetandspicycocktail #tequilacocktail #drinkdrinkdrink #dranks #drinkup #weekenddrinks #drinkrecipe #tequila #margaritarecipe #jalapenococktail #cocktailrecipes #drinkingforthegram #cocktailmaker #bartenderschoice #drinkingathome #f52grams #wineanddine #foodtographyschool #thebiteshot #flashforfoodphotography #dallasfoodphotographer #foodbloggerpro #foodblogfeed #drinkfeed #feedfeeddrinks #thekitchn #foodphotography

A post shared by Cooking | Food | Photography (@cooking_with_wine) on

 

