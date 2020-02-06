La despiden del departamento de bomberos por ser demasiado sexi

Una bombera estadounidense, Presley Pritchard, ha demandado a su departamento, Evergreen Fire, por, supuestamente, haberla despedido debido a sus publicaciones en Instagram.
La ex trabajadora también es una popular influencer en redes sociales, donde comparte fotos suyas un tanto atrevidas.
La joven, que también es una paramédica, declaró que la atacaban por cómo lucía con su uniforme y que se sentía desacreditada en el departamento de bomberos.
Sus compañeros de trabajo varones también compartían fotos y vídeos en redes sociales, pero según declara la afectada nunca fueron criticados por ello.
“Es todo muy hipócrita. Porque ves esos calendarios con bomberos sexis, y si las mujeres lo hicieran, literalmente terminarían golpeadas hasta la muerte, y toda la gente las llamaría putas”, contó Pritchard en una entrevista con VICE.
La versión del departamento de bomberos Evergreen Fire es distinta. Según informaron en una declaración, la joven se tomó fotos promocionales con el logo del departamento y luego vendió camisetas con las imágenes.
Pritchard ha negado las acusaciones y afirma que fue víctima de sexismo laboral y que por eso fue despdida.