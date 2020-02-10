El video de Jailyne Ojeda en diminuta ropa interior que se perdió en su retaguardia

Las curvas de la modelo causan revuelo con cada publicación

Jailyne Ojeda hizo de las suyas y acaloró a sus millones de admiradores al compartir a través de su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que dejó mucha piel expuesta.

Hace unas horas, la mexicana publicó un clip donde aparece posando en una elegante habitación en ropa interior negra, pero lo que más llamó la atención fue que su tanguita se perdió entre su voluptuosa retaguardia.

El motivo de su publicación es para regalar $1000 dólares a 5 de sus fans a través de una dinámica.

La modelo escribió el siguiente texto:

“$5,000 CASH GIVEAWAY!!!! 🤑 🤑

I’m picking 5 of YOU to WIN $1,000 EACH!!!😍 Follow the steps below in order to qualify to WIN!👇🏻

-FOLLOW @gatsbygrowth & FOLLOW ALL the ACCOUNTS that they FOLLOW!!!! That’s It 🙌🏻

Tag some friends below who would like this!!-”.

Aquí te dejamos el video de Jailyne para que lo disfrutes.