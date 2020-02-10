¡No parece el mismo! Lewis Hamilton sorprende con su nuevo look  

El piloto británico se soltó el pelo
¡No parece el mismo! Lewis Hamilton sorprende con su nuevo look  
Lewis Hamilton dijo adiós a su peinado.
Foto: Angel Ferretiz / Imago7
Por: Redacción

El piloto Lewis Hamilton se hizo un impactante cambio de look al despedirse de sus características trenzas por un estilo más despeinado. 

Hamilton sorprendió a sus seguidores en redes sociales al mostrar su nuevo look con cabello rizado.

El piloto de 35 años compartió fotos posando sin camisa y titulando una de las fotos en Instagram: “Cavernícola”.

View this post on Instagram

Caveman ting👹

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

Así se veía antes de soltar su melena. 

La transformación de Hamilton se produce antes de su aparición en el Gran Premio de España 2020.

 

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?