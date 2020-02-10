¡No parece el mismo! Lewis Hamilton sorprende con su nuevo look  

El piloto Lewis Hamilton se hizo un impactante cambio de look al despedirse de sus características trenzas por un estilo más despeinado.
Hamilton sorprendió a sus seguidores en redes sociales al mostrar su nuevo look con cabello rizado.
El piloto de 35 años compartió fotos posando sin camisa y titulando una de las fotos en Instagram: “Cavernícola”.
Así se veía antes de soltar su melena.
This has been one of the best winters I’ve had training. Last year I arrived into testing with a lot of water weight and around 78kg. This year, I’m at a better weight of 73kg. Still have more fat to burn off and more muscle to add but on the way. Consistency is key! If you are wanting to get in shape, you can do it. Just depends how much you want it. Let’s go guys #keeppushing #letsgo 💪🏾
La transformación de Hamilton se produce antes de su aparición en el Gran Premio de España 2020.