¡No parece el mismo! Lewis Hamilton sorprende con su nuevo look  

This has been one of the best winters I’ve had training. Last year I arrived into testing with a lot of water weight and around 78kg. This year, I’m at a better weight of 73kg. Still have more fat to burn off and more muscle to add but on the way. Consistency is key! If you are wanting to get in shape, you can do it. Just depends how much you want it. Let’s go guys #keeppushing #letsgo 💪🏾