Ashley Graham se alista para su primera cita después del parto

La modelo ha pasado por un intenso proceso de recuperación y parece por fin lista para salir a divertirse
Por: Redacción

Después de vivir su embarazo muy de cerca al ojo público y de compartir cada paso de él, Ashley Graham ha decidido comunicar a sus fieles seguidores todos los aspectos de la maternidad también después del parto, haciéndolos parte de su día a día y aprendizaje como madre.

Hace muy poco revelaba por ejemplo que, como parte de su recuperación del parto, ha tenido que usar ella misma pañales como su bebé. Sincerándose además al compartir que, al vivir tanto tiempo dentro de la industria de la moda, jamás pensó que le tomaría tanto aprecio a la ropa interior deshechable.

De la misma forma, la modelo curvy agitó ahora las redes al mostrar en un post de Instagram el que probablemente sea su outfit en la primera cita que tenga con su esposo después de haberse convertido en madre.

View this post on Instagram

When I look at this picture, I get so emotional because this moment feels bigger than me. It’s indicative of our entire relationship – my husband @mrjustinervin supporting me ALWAYS from day one. I’m overwhelmed with so much joy and filled with such gratitude that we are doing this together 🖤 Thank You Thank You Thank You @voguemagazine

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

@mrjustinervin estoy pensando que este look de @marina.rinaldi ¿podría ser el de nuestra primer cita nocturna?”, escribió Graham debajo de su post, el cual finalizó con la información necesaria para que cualquier interesada pudiera adquirirlo también.

La modelo ha incursionado además en el mundo de los podcast con “Pretty Big Deal”, donde recientemente invitó a su propio esposo para que compartieran sus experiencias como padres primerizos.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?