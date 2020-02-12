Ashley Graham se alista para su primera cita después del parto

Después de vivir su embarazo muy de cerca al ojo público y de compartir cada paso de él, Ashley Graham ha decidido comunicar a sus fieles seguidores todos los aspectos de la maternidad también después del parto, haciéndolos parte de su día a día y aprendizaje como madre.
Hace muy poco revelaba por ejemplo que, como parte de su recuperación del parto, ha tenido que usar ella misma pañales como su bebé. Sincerándose además al compartir que, al vivir tanto tiempo dentro de la industria de la moda, jamás pensó que le tomaría tanto aprecio a la ropa interior deshechable.
I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far ❤️
De la misma forma, la modelo curvy agitó ahora las redes al mostrar en un post de Instagram el que probablemente sea su outfit en la primera cita que tenga con su esposo después de haberse convertido en madre.
When I look at this picture, I get so emotional because this moment feels bigger than me. It’s indicative of our entire relationship – my husband @mrjustinervin supporting me ALWAYS from day one. I’m overwhelmed with so much joy and filled with such gratitude that we are doing this together 🖤 Thank You Thank You Thank You @voguemagazine
“@mrjustinervin estoy pensando que este look de @marina.rinaldi ¿podría ser el de nuestra primer cita nocturna?”, escribió Graham debajo de su post, el cual finalizó con la información necesaria para que cualquier interesada pudiera adquirirlo también.
La modelo ha incursionado además en el mundo de los podcast con “Pretty Big Deal”, donde recientemente invitó a su propio esposo para que compartieran sus experiencias como padres primerizos.
Couldn’t hold back my tears on today’s @prettybigdealpod episode. Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor. Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!