De basquetbolista a corredor de bienes raíces: Shaquille O’Neal promociona su mansión de $2.5 millones por Instagram

View this post on Instagram

I’M SELLING MY HOME IN BELL CANYON CA. 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 5,217 SQFT (APX) 1 ACRE LOT It’s in a premier cul-da-sac offering privacy. It’s an open floor plan with a two story foyer leading to a formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings off a formal living room with porcelain flooring and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen has marble countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor has a family room, dinning room, wine closet, wet bar, media room, laundry room, office and a bedroom. Upstairs has a the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms. The house is walking distance from the community center, state of the art gym and tennis courts. It can be all yours for $2.5M. For SERIOUS buyers please send an email to Sellingbellcanyon@gmail.com for more information.