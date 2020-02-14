En la cama y en lencería, la hija de Lupillo Rivera presume su retaguardia

Ayana Rivera regresó a publicar en Instagram sexys fotografías, en las cuales posó como toda una modelo, complaciendo a sus fans con motivo del día de San Valentín.
La hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera dio a conocer muchas imágenes: unas la muestran luciendo su retaguardia usando un sexy vestido rojo, mientras que en otras Ayana presume su figura acostada en la cama, con un body blanco; todo adornado con pétalos de rosa y su cabellera.
La chica se muestra muy segura de sí misma, y eso puede reflejarse en el aumento en su número de seguidores en Instagram: Ayana ya cuenta con más de 72 mil, quienes suspiran con cada una de sus publicaciones.
View this post on Instagram
"I'm still learning and still growing. I'm trying so hard to be a better person each day that I've fallen in love with this growing ABYSS for myself. Now, I can't stop. I'm still trying to FIGURE IT OUT AND YOU KNOW WHAT, THAT'S OKAY. I'm a keep trying to be a better woman. Thank you God for giving me another year to live. I'm deeply blessed for all these wars that have been thrown at me. I'm finally out the cage, a cheetah roaming the hills and a flower that will eternally bloom. I'll make sure you never forget my name HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY TO ME- AYANA RIVERA Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @itsandresoto
View this post on Instagram
My 1st session of photo's and a couple of articles we're made of me from this shoot. Will forever be grateful for this "Cheetah out the cage" theme shoot. 🙏🙏 Never knew they we're watching me. 🙏🙏🙏😘😘 Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp #tbthursday #cheetahisout #cheetahoutthecage #wildlife
Frida Sofía expone su retaguardia al lado de una amiga
Ana Bárbara deja ver su sostén rojo a través de su atrevido escote