En la cama y en lencería, la hija de Lupillo Rivera presume su retaguardia

Ayana Rivera volvió a posar como toda una modelo
En la cama y en lencería, la hija de Lupillo Rivera presume su retaguardia
Lupillo Rivera
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Ayana Rivera regresó a publicar en Instagram sexys fotografías, en las cuales posó como toda una modelo, complaciendo a sus fans con motivo del día de San Valentín.

La hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera dio a conocer muchas imágenes: unas la muestran luciendo su retaguardia usando un sexy vestido rojo, mientras que en otras Ayana presume su figura acostada en la cama, con un body blanco; todo adornado con pétalos de rosa y su cabellera.

La chica se muestra muy segura de sí misma, y eso puede reflejarse en el aumento en su número de seguidores en Instagram: Ayana ya cuenta con más de 72 mil, quienes suspiran con cada una de sus publicaciones.

View this post on Instagram

My 1st session of photo's and a couple of articles we're made of me from this shoot. Will forever be grateful for this "Cheetah out the cage" theme shoot. 🙏🙏 Never knew they we're watching me. 🙏🙏🙏😘😘 Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp #tbthursday #cheetahisout #cheetahoutthecage #wildlife

A post shared by AYANA (@ayana_ayana1223) on

Frida Sofía expone su retaguardia al lado de una amiga

Ana Bárbara deja ver su sostén rojo a través de su atrevido escote

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?