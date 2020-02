Un fiscal de Florida presionó a una mujer a tener sexo a cambio de ayudarla en un caso criminal

Great job, FDLE Fort Myers!

Former ASA Juan Mercado was arrested today on charges of #bribery. He had a sexual relationship with a woman charged w/ domestic battery & offered to "make her case go away."

Thanks to @MiamiDadePD for help w/ the arrest!

— FDLE (@fdlepio) February 12, 2020