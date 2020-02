Muere joven latino de 17 años en un accidente de barco en los Cayos de Florida

View this post on Instagram

yesterday was the hardest day of my life, yesterday we lost the most amazing young man, the most amazing son, brother, nephew, best friend, student, piano prodigy, and the love of my life and truly my best friend. i can’t disguise my heartbreak for lucas’s family and friends, he was loved my anyone who knew him. lucas was the most selfless person i knew, and for those who were lucky enough to know him, we all know the laughter and joy he brought into our lives every day. it still doesn’t seem real, as if tomorrow i’m going to get to see him, hug him, hear his voice, and tell him i love him. i’m asking you to pray very hard for the alvarez family, his brother lance, and all of lucas’s friends. i need to take a break from social media, i love you all but i just need to find my head. in closing. im asking you all to please always tell your family and friends how much you love them and always cherish the moments of your life. lucas alvarez, i love you endlessly, thank you for always bringing a smile to my face and dealing with the fact that i’d force you to give me piggy back rides. i’ll never forget your touch, the way we’d look into each others eyes. i’ll never forget how much we laughed and loved. i love you forever & ever, amen. ❤️🙏🏼🕊 fly high and always watch over us.