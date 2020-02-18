Gaby Espino y Jencarlos Canela juntos por amor a su hijo Nick

La pareja se enamoró cuando protagonizaron la telenovela de Telemundo "Más Sabe el Diablo"
Gaby Espino y Jencarlos Canela juntos por amor a su hijo Nick
Gaby Espino.
Foto: Mezcalent.
Por: Redacción

Gaby Espino y Jencarlos Canela se reunieron por amor a su pequeño Nick, ya que juntos celebraron el cumpleaños número ocho de su hijo Nickolas Canela, y la fiesta se convirtió en una oda al baloncesto llena de color, luces y muchos juegos.

La actriz y conductora de televisión compartió el siguiente mensaje de amor en relación al natalicio y la fiesta de su pequeño: “Ayer celebramos el cumple número 8 de mi hijo Nick!!! Y estoy tannn pero tan felizzzz porque se gozó su fiesta como nadieee! La verdad es q tengo al MEJOR equipo de todos!!!!! Y sin ellos no habria sido posible!!! Graciasss graciasss!! Aquí les muestro el batallón que nos acompañó el dia de ayer, y convirtieron la lluvia en algo maravilloso!

Gaby y Jencarlos han demostrado que el amor por sus hijos va más allá de cualquier diferencia que hayan podido enfrentar en el pasado, en relación a su vida amorosa. Y en la actualidad son una de las familias más unidas de la farándula hispana.

La pareja vivió un verdadero amor de telenovela -2010-2014- después de que juntos protagonizaran la historia, “Más Sabe el Diablo” para la cadena Telemundo, y  como fruto de esta nació el pequeño Nickolas Canela.

La actriz también tiene una hija de su previo matrimonio con el actor venezolano Cristóbal Lander, la pequeña Oriana Lander. Y en la actualidad tanto Lander como Canela poseen un papel importante en la vida y el desarrollo de la menor, tanto que ambos se consideran sus dos papás, y Jencarlos se ha comprometido a estar siempre ahí para ella y nunca abandonarla aún cuando ya no es amor de pareja lo que lo une a su ex, Gaby Espino.

I PUT A RING ON IT 💍 My best friend is turning 11 today and I embarrassed her ( bc I love doing that) by getting on one knee in a mall today and putting this ring on her finger as a symbol of my unconditional love for her and my promise to always be the best man I can be by her side for as long as I live. The day she takes it off it will be to replace it with a ring given to her by another guy that won’t be alive much longer after that 🤷🏻‍♂️ FELICIDADES Loquita!! Este anillo es símbolo del amor incondicional que siento por ti y de la promesa que te hice de siempre apoyarte y estar ahí por ti en esta vida y en la que sigue. Nos escogimos! #ori I #promise #unconditionallove #11

