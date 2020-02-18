La Reina Isabel castiga de nuevo a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry por el ‘Megxit’, frustra sus planes millonarios

Después del emprendimiento de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry para desaforarse de sus responsabilidades reales y conseguir su tan ansiada “Independencia económica”, se han ido revelando poco a poco los detalles de cómo será su nueva vida al dejar atrás su lugar como royals de primera.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Algunas de ‘los castigos’ de la Reina Isabel II que ya se conocían era el retirarles el puesto privilegiado de “Sus Altezas Reales” (RHS por sus siglas en inglés), así como prohibirles representarla, como en un principio ellos mismos habían afirmado que era su deseo.
Sin embargo, la nueva medida -vuelta pública a través de un comunicado– es que los Duques de Sussex (título ahora conmemorativo pero sin valor) no podrán usar la marca ‘Royal Sussex’ para ningún fin, ni comercial ni filantrópico.
View this post on Instagram
To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! 🇳🇿 • As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. • The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image © PA / High Commissioner
Esto viene como una cubetada de agua fría para los esposos, quienes poseen tratos millonarios de empresas interesadas en sacar provecho de su título, mismo que ahora ya no son capaces de usar. Además, los lleva a perder las miles de libras esterlinas que habían invertido al registrar dicha marca.
View this post on Instagram
‘Keeping Norfolk’s feet dry’ is how staff at Wolferton’s Pumping Station describe their work. Today, The Queen opened a newly rebuilt facility 72 years after her father, King George VI, opened the original station on 2nd February 1948. The Station sits within the Sandringham Estate, home to Sandringham House – the private residence of The Queen and the Royal Family. King George VI opened the pumping station shortly after WWII, to enable the surrounding marshland, which sits below sea level, to be drained, dried out and farmed. Her Majesty toured the new station, which has been rebuilt over the past 18 months to create a more environmentally friendly facility to better protect its local wildlife, including nesting birds on the neighbouring marshes.
La decisión entrará en vigencia junto con la primavera, el 21 de marzo y surge, de acuerdo con el informante de la casa real, viene ya que “El plan original de ‘Los Sussex’, de ser miembros de la realeza que trabajaban medio dentro y medio fuera, nunca iba a funcionar. Obviamente, como la Reina ha dejado en claro, todavía son miembros muy queridos de su familia”.