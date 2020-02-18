Los 5 autos superdeportivos más rápidos del 2020

View this post on Instagram

#MotivationMonday Aspark Owl 🇯🇵⚡️🦉 @carnewsnetwork Swipe to see more pictures 💬 "The Aspark Owl is an all-electric battery-powered sports car manufactured by Japanese engineering firm Aspark, under development since 2018, with the goal of making the fastest accelerating electric car. The OWL will be built by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) in Italy and the firm has planned to have a production run of 50 vehicles, which will have a list price of € 2.5 million per car. The OWL was publicly unveiled in concept form at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show. Production version of the OWL was unveiled in November 2019 at the Dubai International Motor Show." – Wikipedia