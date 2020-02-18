Los 5 autos superdeportivos más rápidos del 2020

Los nuevos superdeportivos han tenido un gran avance y ahora alcanzan velocidades impresionantes, incluso existen algunos que pueden producir cerca de 2,000 caballos de fuerza (hp).
En 2020, las marcas de los superdeportivos cambiaron el juego y re-definieron los limites en los automóviles.
Aquí te presentamos cinco de los autos superdeportivos más veloces del mundo.
Aspark Owl
El fabricante de autos japonés tardo varios años en pruebas para finalmente mostrar su increíble logro, el Aspark Owl, el vehículo más rápido del planeta.
Este vehículo acelera de 0 a 60 millas por hora (mph) en solo 1.7 segundos.
"The Aspark Owl is an all-electric battery-powered sports car manufactured by Japanese engineering firm Aspark, under development since 2018, with the goal of making the fastest accelerating electric car. The OWL will be built by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) in Italy and the firm has planned to have a production run of 50 vehicles, which will have a list price of € 2.5 million per car. The OWL was publicly unveiled in concept form at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show. Production version of the OWL was unveiled in November 2019 at the Dubai International Motor Show." – Wikipedia
Rimac Concept Two
El Concept Two totalmente eléctrico del fabricante de autos croata Rimac Automobili acelera de 0 a 60 mph en tan solo 1.9 segundos.
La potencia eléctrica del Concept Two es de 1914 hp y 1696 libras pies de torque.
This is the all-electric hypercar "Concept Two" by Croatian Rimac Automobili and is the updated version of the 2012 Concept One. Claims of 0-60mph in 1.85 secs will make it one of the fastest accelerating cars in existence and would beat a Tesla roadster at 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds. Only 150 Concept Two's will be made
Tesla Roadster
El Tesla Roadster totalmente eléctrico acelera de 0 a 60 mph en solo 1.9 segundos y tiene un alcance máximo de 620 millas con una carga completa.
Thoughts on this color?🤔 • Follow us! @topteslas • #tesla #teslamotors #teslamodel3 #teslamodelx #teslamodels #teslamodely #model3 #teslasemi #modely #modelx #teslamodels #teslas #teslacar #teslaowner #electriccar #teslagram #teslaclub #teslamotorsclub #teslamotorstalk #roadster #teslaroadster #p100d #cybertruck #teslacybertruck
Pininfarina Battista
Pininfarina producido su primer superdeportivo eléctrico, el cual será el primero en llevar el nombre del fabricante de automóviles.
El Pininfarina Battista totalmente eléctrico utiliza una increíble potencia del motor de 1900 hp y 1670 libras-pies de torque y acelera de 0 a 60 mph en poco menos de dos segundos.
What are your thoughts on the Pininfarina 🅱️attista? #InLoveWithTheHouse #KeysToTheJungle . . . . . #NoteWorthyExotics #InstaCars #Porsches_Worldwide #Amazing_Cars #AmazingCars #CarGram #AutoGeSpot #Hypercar #BlackList #ExoticPerformance #CarsOfInstagram #ExoticCar #AllAboutSupercars #CarInstagram #CarsWithoutLimits #AmazingCars247 #CarsGasm #CarLife #CarsOverEverything #Cars #FasterLiving #Carstagram #CarSpotting #Car #Pininfarina #Battista #PininfarinaBattista #CarWeek
Hennessey Venom F5
El Venom GT alcanzó el rango del automóvil más rápido en 2014, y ahora el Venom F5 de Hennessey cuenta con sus asombrosos 1817 hp y 1193 libras-pies de torque y acelera de 0 a 60 mph en solo 2 segundos.
A tradition we are raised on here is the American Dream – Making your wildest dreams come true in a country where all things are possible no matter how crazy they sound to others. John Hennessey likes to go fast. He knows how to to do it and now he’s taking it to another level. Will the Hennessey Venom F5 be the first car to claim the final frontier? Getting a production street car to hit 300 MPH is what I call the final frontier. There is no top speed measure after 300 MPH that will matter. Whoever hits it first wins. Everyone, don’t take your eyes off this American from Texas. His dream is strong, his vision is clear, his team is ready, the technology is ready, the only question is: When and who will be first? Cause in this case, like real life there is no participation award – 2nd won’t matter. I believe he can do it. Thanks to @johnhennesseytexas for putting America in the game in a serious way for the race to 300. 🇺🇸 @hennesseyperformance 🇺🇸 _______________________________________________________ #Hennessey #HennesseyF5 #VenomF5 #HennesseyVenomF5 #300 #RaceTo300MPH #RaceTo300 #TheFinalFrontier #JohnHennessey #Bugatti #Koenigsegg #America #Sweden #France #Germany #WhoWillBeFirst #300MPH #CarWeek #CarWeek2018 #Texas #DontMessWithTexas #NeverForget #911 #911NeverForget #America #USA #KrisSingh #BLESSED
