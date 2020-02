Demandan al supermercado Publix en Florida por vender un cuchillo a un menor con el que apuñaló a otro

#PMTampaBay: The mother of 13-yr-old Jovanni Sierra, who was stabbed to death at a sleepover in Palm Beach Gardens, is suing Publix for selling a teen the murder weapon. Also, the 17-yr-old who committed the murder was on the FBI's radar for ties to ISIS. https://t.co/W8XVL1FKyY

— NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 (@WFLANews) February 19, 2020