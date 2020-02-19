Fotógrafo captó a 3 pequeños osos en medio de un bosque haciendo algo increíble

Los usuarios de Instagram han quedado asombrados con un par de fotografías que un usuario llamado Valtteri Milkahaiunen compartió en Instagram, pues captó algo increíble y extraordinario mientras se encontraba en un bosque en Sotkamo, Finlandia.
Valtteri, quien también es amante de la cacería, suele llevar consigo su cámara para retratar a la naturaleza y sus curiosidades, cosa que lleva haciendo desde hace una década; sin embargo, en todo este tiempo, jamás había sido testigo de algo igual de lo que vio en 2013.
Las fotografías, que en su momento causaron sensación, nuevamente están en boca de todos pues se han vuelto virales. En ellas se aprecia claramente a 3 osos bebés jugando en medio de un bosque cercano a la ciudad de Martinselkonen, tomándose entre ellos de las patas delanteras, sosteniéndose únicamente con las traseras, dando la sensación de que estuvieran bailando.
“Los cachorros se comportaron como niños pequeños. Estaban jugando e incluso peleándose de manera amistosa. Me sentí como si estuviera en un patio de colegio frente a mi casa.”, comentó el fotógrafo en una entrevista para Bored Panda.