5 famosas que cambian totalmente sin maquillaje

El maquillaje es sin duda una poderosa arma para acentuar aquellos rasgos faciales más hermosas, sin embargo también funciona fabuloso para tapar esos pequeñas imperfecciones.
Y eso las famosas lo saben muy bien y a veces pueden abusar un poco del maquillaje. Como prueba de ello te dejamos a estas 5 celebridades que lucen muy distintas cuando no lo utilizan.
1. Becky G
My loves! I'm so happy you guys are liking my new @colourpopcosmetics collection so much that almost everything is sold out! 🙌🏽🍒 There are only a few Eye Shadow Palettes & "LA" Pressed Powder Bronzers still available!! Grab them for the holidays while you still can! ☺️ #BeckyGxColourPop
La joven cantante tiene un gran cambio cuando usa maquillaje, no solo la hace ver más madura, sino que acentúa sus facciones más hermosas.
There's nothing more relaxing than doing my skincare routine after a long day. 😌🥰 I've been using my favorite, the @olehenriksen Truth Juice Daily Cleanser for weeks and I'm so excited it's finally out! This gel cleanser is my go-to for makeup removal & it literally smells like oranges! 😍🍊
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow sabe cómo lucir un maquillaje modesto y no muy cargado, por lo que cada que aparece sin él es imposible no notar una gran diferencia. Sin duda se ha mantenido fenomenal con el paso del tiempo y el maquillaje sigue siendo su poderoso aliado.
3. Kesha
Sin duda el gran cambio de la cantante son sus evidentes pecas, muchos de sus fans consideran que se ve mejor sin maquillaje, pero a ella le encanta jugar con diferentes colores y estilos,
4. Sophie Turner
La actriz se pasea por las más prestigiosas alfombras rojas con increíbles looks, por lo que cuando anda al natural luce mucho menor.
Today is the International Day Of Reflection of the Rwandan Genocide. Here I am with Immaculée, one of the victims of the genocide, whom I met through working with a wonderful charity –@womenforwomen . Their aim is to help women who have been victims of war crimes rebuild their lives by teaching them skills in order to not only survive, having lost so much, but to thrive.
5. Lady Gaga
Se ha convertido en la maestra del maquillaje tras lanzar su línea de cosméticos. Lady Gaga sin duda sabe cómo lucir hermosa con o sin productos en su rostro.
