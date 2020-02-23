¡De infarto! El look dorado de Alejandra Espinoza que dejó su espectacular figura a la vista de todos

Con un atuendo transparente, la conductora de Univision acaloró las redes sociales
Alejandra Espinoza.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La actriz y presentadora de Univision, Alejandra Espinoza, dejó sin palabras a más de uno al dejarse ver con un vestido dorado que causó sensación entre sus fanáticos. Se trataba de una falda un poco transparente que permitió ver su ropa interior, arriba llevaba un top totalmente descubierto por la espalda.

Ése fue uno de los atuendos que Alejandra usó para el Premio lo Nuestro 2020. Sin embargo, no fue el que más llamó la atención, ya que al llegar a la alfombra magenta lo hizo vistiendo un vestido azul muy transparente también.

Por último, para ese mismo día, decidió usar un tercer atuendo que mezclaba lo sofisticado y femenino con lo sexy, ya que arriba el vestido tenía un inmenso lazo rojo y abajo era un abertura amplia que dejaba ver todo el body rojo que llevaba abajo. Ahora ya sabemos quién demostró ser una de las reinas en las alfombras latinas.

