Kobe Bryant le regaló a su esposa el vestido azul de ‘The Notebook’: “Nosotros esperábamos envejecer también juntos”

💜💛2•24 I was ugly crying this morning watching the Kobe & Gianna Bryant tribute. I bawled even harder hearing that Kobe gifted Vanessa the actual notebook from the movie THE NOTEBOOK along w/ the blue dress. I got the chills when she said, “I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it’s the scene when Allie comes back to Noah.” Whew. 🥺😭 Rest in love Mamba & Mambacita! Sending prayers to all 7 other victims & their families. #224 #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlDad #KobeBryant #TheNotebook #LikeNoahLovedAllie