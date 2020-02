Veterinario de Los Ángeles atiende gratuitamente a mascotas de personas sin hogar y se vuelve viral

View this post on Instagram

While doing the street work I've come across many of our veterans that have fallen on hard times. I met this gentlemen named Lawrence and his two dogs Bobo and Charlena. He served our country proudly in combat. He had an amazing story and even a better outlook on life even with his current situation. I was more than happy to take care of his two loves. Take the time to stop and help or even just listen, it goes a long way. #helpourveterans #veterandogs #giveback