Dua Lipa come un helado usando un sensual enterizo blanco

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Sydney for going so hard last night. I was so happy to be there celebrating your love and your pride. I’m so proud to be here as an ally and to promise i’ll stand by you every step of the way. I will speak up for you to the best of my ability and I will always love you. As we all know tomorrow isn’t promised so we all have to remember to live our truth. 🌈💗 shot by @jordankmunns 29.02.2020