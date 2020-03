VIDEO: Joven desata polémica por presumir en TikTok su segundo aborto

Twitter just locked my account until I removed the TikTok video of the girl joking & filming her abortion at @PPFA. After your RTs & outcry, TikTok removed the girl’s account. Let’s pray for her & work to end the “pro-choice” brainwashing that dehumanizes & kills helpless babies.

— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 28, 2020