Estos son los 5 autos deportivos más rápidos de los 60 y 70

View this post on Instagram

1970 Monteverdi HAI-450-SS ; intended as a Lamborghini and Ferrari competitor, this Chrysler 426 Hemi Powered supercar was eccentric in both looks and power!! We love it!! They Initially planned 49 units but unfortunately only 2 were built. Later, 2 more cars were assembled from the leftover parts. The Hemi V8 produced a staggering 450hp, but these things weighed in at a hefty 3800lbs!!! As with many supercar prototypes from the 70s, they ultimately never came to be but man, what an awesome look they had! / @heapnut #heapnut/ #monteverdi #hai450 #hai450ss #monteverdihai450ss #bespoke #handbuilt #prototype #1of2 #70s #hemi #americanmuscle #italiandesign #426hemi #mopar #moparpower #chrysler #dodge #plymouth #italian #classiccar #classiccars #supercar #supercars #design