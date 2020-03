Reportan lo que sería el primer caso de coronavirus en Nueva Jersey

‼️COVID-19 UPDATE‼️ @GovMurphy, @LtGovOliver and the NJDOH announced the 1st presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in NJ

◾️ Male in his 30's, hospitalized in Bergen County

◾️ Most NJ residents still at low risk

Take steps to protect yourself and others https://t.co/MoehrjW8L0 pic.twitter.com/0xhSqVI23y

— NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) March 5, 2020