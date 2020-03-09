Fallece la abuela de Katy Perry ensombreciendo la espera de su primogénito

La dulce etapa que está viviendo Katy Perry antes del nacimiento de su primer hijo con su prometido Orlando Bloom el próximo verano se ha visto ensombrecida por la triste noticia del fallecimiento de su abuela Ann Pearl Hudson este fin de semana.
La famosa cantante ha querido rendirle homenaje públicamente compartiendo una versión coral de la canción ‘Deep Peace’ en su perfil de Twitter y un emotivo mensaje en Instagram, en el que se pregunta si su futuro bebé tendrá la oportunidad de cruzarse en algún momento con el espíritu su bisabuela antes de iniciar su andadura en este mundo.
“No tengo muy claro cuándo se supone que un alma entra en su nuevo vehículo, pero si hay un más allá con una sala de espera para las que llegan y las que se van, no puedo evitar preguntarme si esa alma que está esperando para unírsenos va a cruzarse con la de mi abuela, que nos dejó ayer, para recibir un beso suyo en la frente. Espero que sí”, ha escrito la artista.
“Si se le presenta la oportunidad de hablar con esa alma que aún está esperando su turno, lo más probable es que la conversación incluya en algún momento la pregunta: ‘¿Estás segura de que quieres elegir a ese grupo de locos?’. Seguramente también habrá algún que otro comentario sarcástico e ingenioso. En realidad, estoy casi segura de que mi abuela tenía un vaso de su rosado favorito esperándola en la otra vida… y un atuendo completamente a la última, con muchas joyas, por supuesto”.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
La estrella de la música también ha recordado la historia de película de Ann, que superó la gran depresión y crió a tres hijos en solitario -incluido el padre de Katy- mientras trabajaba como costurera confeccionando los atrevidos trajes de las bailarinas de Las Vegas.
“Siempre fue ella misma, de la manera más auténtica posible, divertida y rodeada de todas esas cosas adorables que te vienen a la mente cuando piensas en una abuela”, ha desvelado Katy, que atribuye sus mejores cualidades -su espíritu luchador, su carácter testarudo y su sentido de la moda- a la influencia de Ann.
“Espero que descanse en paz y que bese a esa alma que está esperando y le asegure que todo va a salir bien, especialmente ahora que tiene un ángel de la guarda velando por ella”, ha concluido Katy.
