Sarah Kohan, esposa del “Chicharito”, se mete al agua con un microbikini

La guapa australiana presumió una vez más su escultural figura
Sarah Kohan, esposa del “Chicharito”, se mete al agua con un microbikini
Javier Hernández
Foto: Arnoldo Robert / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Desde que está viviendo en Los Angeles con su esposo, el futbolista Javier Hernández, Sarah Kohan no se había mostrado muy sexy en las redes sociales, y había limitado sus publicaciones a su faceta de mamá. Pero ahora, volvió a complacer a sus fans con una foto muy sensual.

En la imagen, la modelo australiana aparece en la playa, y apenas cubierta por el agua del mar, presumiendo su escultural figura y usando un minibikini negro. Ella complementó su publicación con el siguiente texto:

“Feliz Día Internacional de la Mujer…El balance es algo en lo que estoy trabajando este año, y sin embargo, como mujer he encontrado desafiante que todas somos capaces de trabajar y cumplir cualquier cosa que pongamos en nuestras mentes…”

