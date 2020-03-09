Sarah Kohan, esposa del “Chicharito”, se mete al agua con un microbikini

Desde que está viviendo en Los Angeles con su esposo, el futbolista Javier Hernández, Sarah Kohan no se había mostrado muy sexy en las redes sociales, y había limitado sus publicaciones a su faceta de mamá. Pero ahora, volvió a complacer a sus fans con una foto muy sensual.
En la imagen, la modelo australiana aparece en la playa, y apenas cubierta por el agua del mar, presumiendo su escultural figura y usando un minibikini negro. Ella complementó su publicación con el siguiente texto:
View this post on Instagram
Happy international women’s day. This year has meant a lot to me being a woman (having birthed my beautiful baby boy). Balance is something I am working towards this year and as a woman I have found challenging however we are all capable of working and accomplishing whatever we set our minds to – whether that be growing as an individual, being a mum, lover, friend, creative, dreamer, goal setter, traveller and everything in between. So here is to hoping we can have it all 🤎
“Feliz Día Internacional de la Mujer…El balance es algo en lo que estoy trabajando este año, y sin embargo, como mujer he encontrado desafiante que todas somos capaces de trabajar y cumplir cualquier cosa que pongamos en nuestras mentes…”
