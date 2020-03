3 mansiones embrujadas de Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

Statue in front of the infamous Winchester Mansion aka mystery house in San Jose. This place was mind blowing and spooky. Sarah Winchester was the heir to the Winchester Repeating Rifle fortune and believed she was haunted by spirits of those who lost their lives to the gun. She moved out west and started building this crazy house with doors that lead to nowhere, winding staircases and other oddities, said to confuse the spirits. In its prime is had several hindered rooms and was being constructed 24/7. Highly recommend visiting this place! #winchestermysteryhouse #winchesterhouse #winchester #sarahwinchester #haunted #spooky #hauntedhouse #funhouse #ghosts #spirits #demons #travel #explore #mansions #mysterious #ghoststories #lookitup