Coronavirus: suben a 46 los casos en la ciudad de Nueva York y 173 en todo el estado; estudian cancelar Desfile de St. Patrick

We are implementing new emergency measures in New Rochelle, which has the biggest cluster of #Coronavirus cases in the state.

Starting on Thursday for 2 wks, there will be a containment zone with a 1 mile radius around the site of the most cases in New Rochelle. pic.twitter.com/y4eZDK9zfU

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 10, 2020