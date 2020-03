Todas estas famosas vistieron de blanco y sin enseñar más de la cuenta dan de qué hablar por su belleza 

View this post on Instagram

I know I’m a day late but Happy International Women’s Day to all of the strong women out there! Swipe to see me with the women I look up to: Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall who just had their lengthy prison sentences commuted. We went in there powerful together and had some amazing ideas for the future. I pray they come to fruition and that I can share it with you all soon!