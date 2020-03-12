Paul McCartney confirma participación en el festival de Glastonbury a pesar de Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

#repost @emily_eavis: So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ⁣ ⁣ As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣ ⁣ As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.⁣ ⁣ In the meantime we post this with much love to all. ⁣ ⁣ (There’s also a non-circular version of the line-up – and full text list – on our website now) #glastonbury #glastonbury2020