Adriana Cataño, ex de Jorge Salinas, apareció con un brutal mini bikini

Adriana Cataño es una mujer que además de ser muy talentosa en el mundo del entretenimiento latino, es también una de las mujeres más hermosas de la farándula.
La actriz y modelo es también conocida por haber sido pareja del actor mexicano Jorge Salinas, con quien tuvieron una hija, Gabriella.
Pero hoy Adriana Cataño es noticia por haber calentado la red al aparecer con un diminuto bikini rojo, y es que aún cuando la imagen es del año 2012, la presentadora de televisión sigue siendo muy hermosa.
Junto a la imagen escribió: “#tbt 2012 Can I go back please?? 👙 ☀️ 🏖 If you’re too conservative for this post keep scrolling! I’m proud of all my bikini pics, calendars, posters etc from back in the day! #adrianacatano #bikinidays PS Any disrespectful comments will be deleted & you will be blocked!!!”.
