Ya van 7 futbolistas contagiados en la Serie A de Italia

ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Dusan Vlahovic has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home and currently does not have any symptoms.

➡️ https://t.co/EESWBwVUls pic.twitter.com/KgEOX9FWic

— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 13, 2020