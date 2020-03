En video, Rihanna posa en diminuta lencería y derrite Instagram con sus infartantes curvas

View this post on Instagram

#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth!⁣ ⁣ That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses! 💪⁣ #IWD2020 ⁣ ⭐️ Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@badgalriri): Our Savage founder does the MOST!! She’s a brilliant artist, created three disruptive brands & founded an amazing global charity (@claralionelfdn). Need we say more?⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Normani Hamilton (@normani): As a chart-topping artist (and a sick-as-hell dancer), Normani has found Savage success. She’s won multiple awards & inspires girls & women all over the world. What CAN’T she do?? 🏆⁣ ⁣ ⭐️ Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney): Our newest #SavageXAmbassador, the mega-talented Sydney Sweeney, slays in our favorite (and bingeworthy) shows. And you know she’s got more greatness comin’… 🎬