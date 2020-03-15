Michelle Lewin se asoleaba en tanga cuando le tiraron un balde de agua con hielos

Michelle Lewin es una modelo y atleta sensación de las redes sociales. Sus aventuras y desventuras con su esposo Jimmy le han ganado millones de seguidores y esta semana no ha sido la excepción.
Mientras la ex concursante de Exatlon Estados Unidos se asoleaba en una pequeña tanga dorada, Jimmy tomó revancha de una broma de la semana pasada y le tiró un balde de agua fría con hielos.
Con un sonoro grito la esbelta modelo se paró de su camastro, mientras que Jimmy rezaba por evitar su furia.
La sudamericana de 33 años es una de las más influyentes en las redes sociales, su poderoso cuerpo inspira a propios y extraños.
What’s up, ladies!? -Thank you for all you messages and posts showing your progress with my workout plans. You are soooo amazing!! Happy I can be a part of your healthy life style. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ To all of you reading this: -I am here to help you, and I gladly do it🙋🏼♀️ But if you´re still looking for that one person that will change you life, then take a look in the mirror. THAT’S your real challenge. It’s not the weight scale, since that can be misleading due to muscle weighs much more than fat. It’s… what you see in the mirror. And to like what you see, mindset is key. How many times have you said “I wish”? Quite a few times, right?🤷🏼♀️ Well, wishing won’t change anything. You have to actually start doing. Most of the times, the most difficult step is the first one. When you have taken that first step, I am here to constantly kick your butt to keep you going and going until your goals are reached, or even exceeded. 🥁🍾💪🏻 With that being said: -I am hereby officially your personal butt kicker. 🦵🏻🍑 And I’m proud of it.
Hey you. Yes, YOU!👋🏻 -If you´re still looking for that one person that will change your life to become healthier and happier, then don't look at me. Take a look in the mirror. That's who I am talking about. YOU can be your own super hero… or your worst enemy🤨 My part here is to help you as much as I can on your fitness journey, no matter on what level you are. Motivate, educate and hopefully at times me you smile😬 I know it's not easy on your own to figure things out, so hey! Thank you for following me🙏🏻 We are a team, you and me, but at the end of the day, it’s actually you against you. If you are a "I can't do it" or "I don't have the willpower", then your mindset is wrong and this is where your biggest issue is then: ✅To take the first step. ✅To set a goal, and stick to it. Try to locate what makes your thoughts negative, and eliminate it. Can it be something that simple as you wake up in the morning, you open Instagram, you see how wonderful everyone's life is and you, without knowing it, feel down because your life is not like that😒 Then two things to keep in mind: 1) No one posts about how shitty their life is. If anyone is miserable, but 3% of their day is OK, well, then it's those 3% that get uploaded on social media. 2) If you get affected negatively: Get OFF Instagram 💁🏼♀️ What you think, you become. -Remember that 🙏🏻 (Photo @lee_lhgfx)
