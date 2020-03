¿Elimina al coronavirus? Los gérmenes y bacterias que el desinfectante de manos SÍ mata (y los que NO)

View this post on Instagram

🔬 What does hand sanitizer *actually* kill? 🔬 #COVID19 has inspired a major debate about hand sanitizer, which only kills certain microorganisms. Use this chart as a helpful guide to what your standard sanitizer (60% alcohol content) actually works on. 🔬 For a deeper dive, hit the #linkinbio to read why hand sanitizer works (and why washing your hands works better). 📊: @sarachodoshviz