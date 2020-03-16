Lucy Vives se desnuda, para luego presumir su tatuaje, usando sexy ropa interior blanca

Si algo ha caracterizado a Lucy Vives no sólo es su belleza, sino también su inteligencia para atraer la atención hacia problemas sociales; esta vez lo hizo mostrando su cuerpo en varias fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives primero publicó una foto en la que se le ve desnuda, para luego compartir una imagen que la muestra acostada, luciendo un tatuaje en su espalda y usando tan sólo ropa interior blanca.
View this post on Instagram
to panic is not to prevent to panic is not cautious or precautious. panic and hysteria are poisonous to us in times of fear and uncertainty. no humor, no faith, no peace, and no compassion is all i’ve witnessed when it comes to the COVID global health crisis we’re enduring. Panic has spread wider and quicker than the virus itself and we seem to be promoting it on every corner of media and commerce. • remembering the power of the mind and the psyche over our physical bodies is IMPERATIVE at a time like this. yes #washyourhands but please, WATCH YOUR MENTAL ! • pilas, la enfermedad también se atrae con la mente • estas serán las últimas fotos en blanco y negro por un rato, merecemos entrar de nuevo a el mundo en TECHNICOLOR 🌈 1. criatura, pintura, y el arte de la figura. Los Angeles, CA 2. el poder, el control .. El Aguante. New York City, NY 3. Mi Torso en algún Museo en Wisconsin circa 2016 4. Una mañanita en Madrid
La modelo de 24 años acompañó sus publicaciones con un largo mensaje, del cual sobresalía lo siguiente: “Tener pánico no es prevenir; tener pánico no es ser cauteloso o tener precaución. El pánico y la histeria son venenosos para nosotros en tiempos de miedo e incertidumbre. Nada de humor, nada de fe, nada de paz y nada de compasión es todo de lo que he sido testigo en lo que se refiere a la crisis de salud global por el COVID. El pánico se ha extendido a lo ancho, y más rápido que el propio virus, y pareciera que lo estuviéramos promoviendo en cada esquina de los medios y el comercio”.
Aura Christina Geithner presume su lencería en la cocina
En video, la ex novia de Gabriel Soto se pone en forma en el gimnasio