Lucy Vives se desnuda, para luego presumir su tatuaje, usando sexy ropa interior blanca

hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018