Orlando Bloom abrazó el celibato durante seis meses antes de conocer a Katy Perry

A girl I admire? Her name is Aïsha. She was fifteen years old when I met her in 2017 during my travels to Niger to witness @UNICEF-supported programmes. Aïsha was born without limbs in Nigeria, to parents from Niger. She moved to Niger with her brother after Boko Haram attacked their village in Nigeria. Aïsha and her brother lost their father to a long illness and while they were trying to flee, they lost their mother too. Once they made it to Diffa, Niger, they were finally safe. What I most admire about Aïsha is her resilience and strength to continue building a future for herself after she endured so much hardship and so many challenges. Who do you admire? Share their story or tag a girl who inspires you and share why. On #WomensDay, and every day, join me and @UNICEF to lift every girl up! #GenerationEquality #IWD2020