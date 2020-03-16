Sarah Kohan, la esposa del “Chicharito”, se luce desnuda sobre un caballo

Con tan sólo 23 años, Sarah Kohan se ha hecho famosa en el mundo no sólo como modelo, sino también como influencer y traveller. En Instagram, la atractiva chica cuenta con millón y medio de seguidores.
Happy international women’s day. This year has meant a lot to me being a woman (having birthed my beautiful baby boy). Balance is something I am working towards this year and as a woman I have found challenging however we are all capable of working and accomplishing whatever we set our minds to – whether that be growing as an individual, being a mum, lover, friend, creative, dreamer, goal setter, traveller and everything in between. So here is to hoping we can have it all 🤎
Fue justamente a través de esa red social donde la esposa de Javier “Chicharito” Hernández llamó la atención al mostrar una foto en la que aparece desnuda en la playa, cabalgando un caballo.
Sarah escribió el siguiente texto junto a la imagen: “Hoy hace dos años, de un viaje de trabajo en Fiji… podemos regresar por favor.. una vez que el mundo esté seguro de nuevo, y libre de una enfermedad altamente contagiosa 🙃 🌍 🙏🏽”. Además, la esposa del futbolista aclaró a sus fans que al posar en la foto no tuvo problemas, ya que había una toalla entre ella y el caballo.
